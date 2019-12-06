Two men were killed when a car crashed into several other vehicles in Bucks County late Thursday afternoon, police said.
Around 4:15, a Honda traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Route 13 in Tullytown Borough struck the other vehicles as it approached Fallsington Avenue, Borough Police Chief Daniel J. Doyle confirmed in an email.
The driver of the Honda, described as a resident of Bristol Township, was killed, as was the driver of other vehicle, who was a Tullytown Borough resident.
The drivers of two other vehicles were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital to be treated, Levittownnow.com reported.