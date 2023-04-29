2 struck and killed by Amtrak train in Chester

Two people were struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Chester Saturday afternoon, a spokesman for the Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

No further information was immediately available about the victims.

A spokesman for Amtrak said they had been “trespassing” on the tracks when they were struck shortly before 5 p.m. by southbound Train 161, which had originated in New York and was headed to Washington, D.C.

Trains along Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor are operating with delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.