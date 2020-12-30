An international evangelical group whose upstate New York bible college pleaded guilty this year in an embezzlement scheme involving Newsweek magazine’s former owners appears to have bought Temple University’s old Montgomery County art school campus.
“A not-for-profit religious organization” acquired the former Tyler School of the Arts campus in Elkins Park for $3 million with a mortgage backed in part by a property in the Hudson Valley, New York, town of Dover, lender Kennedy Funding said in a release on Tuesday.
Kennedy Funding did not identify the organization, but the Dover area is home to a campus of Olivet University and to U.S. offices of Olivet Assembly ministry, both founded by Korean-American pastor David Jang. The Dover property backing the Tyler campus loan is owned by a company called Duoworks Inc., whose president, Ruby Hwang, is chairman of Olivet Assembly, records show.
The 14-acre Tyler campus had once been part of the estate of financier George Elkins, whose family donated the property to Temple in 1934.
Temple departed the campus in 2009, when it moved its arts program to a new building on its main campus in North Philadelphia, selling the Elkins Park property to investors eight years later for an undisclosed sum. The property has been vacant since.
Kennedy Funding, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., had no details about the new buyer’s plans for the site.
“Returning purpose to this large and historic property is significant for the Elkins Park community at large, which has seen this campus abandoned for so long,” Kennedy Funding chief executive Kevin Wolfer said in the release. A spokesperson for the lender said the firm had no information about the buyer or the buyer’s plans.
Messages for Olivet Assembly and Olivet University were not immediately returned.
Olivet University, whose main campus is in inland Southern California, has satellite schools in eight cities, including the Dover location at what had once been the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center.
The college was targeted in an investigation for which the Manhattan district attorney’s office raided the Dover campus and the offices of Newsweek in 2018.
Prosecutors alleged that Olivet University, along with former executives of a company that owned Newsweek with ties to Jang’s religious group, had lied about the financial condition of their organizations to borrow $35 million for high-end computer servers, then used the cash for other purposes.
Olivet University pleaded guilty in February to one count of conspiracy, a felony, and one count of falsifying records, a misdemeanor, and agreed to a pay $1.25 million.