Uber and Lyft are no longer requiring riders or drivers to wear masks after a federal judge struck down the face-covering requirement for public transportation.

Uber was the first ride-share company to update its safety policy Tuesday, dropping the mask rule and once again allowing riders to sit in the front seat if needed.

The shift came a day after a judge in Florida overturned the federal mandate requiring masks on airplanes, trains, and other public transportation.

» READ MORE: A Florida judge voids the U.S. mask mandate for planes, other travel

“Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences,” Uber said in its updated policy. “And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

Hour later, Lyft followed Uber’s lead and announced that masks are now optional. The company also said that riders can use the front seat and no longer have to keep the windows open.

Riders and drivers can cancel rides in which they feel uncomfortable, Lyft said, but “health and safety concerns” will no longer be listed as a reason for canceling in the app.

“We know that everyone has different comfort levels,” the company said, “and anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to.”

Both Uber and Lyft noted that local public health laws may supersede their new company policies in some places. There are no rules about masking in ride shares in Philadelphia currently.