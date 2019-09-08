I thought to myself that it probably wouldn’t be cool if I burst out crying in the middle of the breakfast service — although some cranky, hungry kids were already weeping, so it might have been OK. Instead, I took a couple of pictures with my phone to show my family, then scrolled through my archive to Labor Day weekend 2016, and the last shots I had of my mom, sitting right here. I took my time finishing my omelet, pancakes, turkey sausage, and way too much coffee. Then I went to the car and had a good cry.