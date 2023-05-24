When University of Pennsylvania students evacuate their off-campus houses each spring, looking forward to bright summers and brighter futures, one thing stays behind on the streets of Philadelphia: their junk. This season in West Philly is sometimes called “Penn Christmas” because of the potential hidden treasures buried in the trash; it’s seen by others as pure disaster.

In honor of this annual event, we compiled a non-exhaustive list of the detritus we observed on four city blocks surrounding Penn’s campus this year. (Penn commencement was May 15, so there were not many treasures left):

a folded-up yellow beach chair

an inhaler

5 pink plastic shot glasses

a roll of blue streamers

a half-used tube of toothpaste

a box of Franzia Crisp White wine

a box of Barefoot on Tap moscato wine

a brown leather couch

an empty Nike Air Force 1 box

a broken water pitcher

pink leopard print shorts

a post-it note for “Kelsey laundry stuff”

2 green pillowcases

an unopened bag of Trader Joe’s vegetable fried rice

a number 5 playing card

a prescription bottle for 1,000 mg of Vitamin B

a strand of fake ivy

a muffin tin

one silver high heel

a four-drawer white dresser

a ball of brown hair

an unopened package of bacon

a page of notes on “Intermediate Filaments”

3 pillows

a white board that said “Have Fun!” in blue block letters

1 lb. 14 oz. of performance protein powder

a gray bed frame

the top of a Dirt Devil vacuum cleaner

a white Sovereign Plush mattress

an empty iPad box

a metallic gold tablecloth

a bouquet of dried baby’s breath in a chardonnay bottle

a gray knit hat

an empty Chanel box

a postcard that said “You are more than enough” (“printed in Poland for Ikea”)