A non-exhaustive list of trash Penn students left on the streets of Philadelphia
As students move out for the year, it’s “Penn Christmas” — or trash apocalypse.
When University of Pennsylvania students evacuate their off-campus houses each spring, looking forward to bright summers and brighter futures, one thing stays behind on the streets of Philadelphia: their junk. This season in West Philly is sometimes called “Penn Christmas” because of the potential hidden treasures buried in the trash; it’s seen by others as pure disaster.
In honor of this annual event, we compiled a non-exhaustive list of the detritus we observed on four city blocks surrounding Penn’s campus this year. (Penn commencement was May 15, so there were not many treasures left):
a folded-up yellow beach chair
an inhaler
5 pink plastic shot glasses
a roll of blue streamers
a half-used tube of toothpaste
a box of Franzia Crisp White wine
a box of Barefoot on Tap moscato wine
a brown leather couch
an empty Nike Air Force 1 box
a broken water pitcher
pink leopard print shorts
a post-it note for “Kelsey laundry stuff”
2 green pillowcases
an unopened bag of Trader Joe’s vegetable fried rice
a number 5 playing card
a prescription bottle for 1,000 mg of Vitamin B
a strand of fake ivy
a muffin tin
one silver high heel
a four-drawer white dresser
a ball of brown hair
an unopened package of bacon
a page of notes on “Intermediate Filaments”
3 pillows
a white board that said “Have Fun!” in blue block letters
1 lb. 14 oz. of performance protein powder
a gray bed frame
the top of a Dirt Devil vacuum cleaner
a white Sovereign Plush mattress
an empty iPad box
a metallic gold tablecloth
a bouquet of dried baby’s breath in a chardonnay bottle
a gray knit hat
an empty Chanel box
a postcard that said “You are more than enough” (“printed in Poland for Ikea”)