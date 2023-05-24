Skip to content
A non-exhaustive list of trash Penn students left on the streets of Philadelphia

As students move out for the year, it’s “Penn Christmas” — or trash apocalypse.

Delancey Street behind Penn Vet in West Philadelphia was covered in trash on May 23, 2023, as University of Pennsylvania students moved out.
Delancey Street behind Penn Vet in West Philadelphia was covered in trash on May 23, 2023, as University of Pennsylvania students moved out.

When University of Pennsylvania students evacuate their off-campus houses each spring, looking forward to bright summers and brighter futures, one thing stays behind on the streets of Philadelphia: their junk. This season in West Philly is sometimes called “Penn Christmas” because of the potential hidden treasures buried in the trash; it’s seen by others as pure disaster.

In honor of this annual event, we compiled a non-exhaustive list of the detritus we observed on four city blocks surrounding Penn’s campus this year. (Penn commencement was May 15, so there were not many treasures left):

a folded-up yellow beach chair

an inhaler

5 pink plastic shot glasses

a roll of blue streamers

a half-used tube of toothpaste

a box of Franzia Crisp White wine

a box of Barefoot on Tap moscato wine

a brown leather couch

an empty Nike Air Force 1 box

a broken water pitcher

pink leopard print shorts

a post-it note for “Kelsey laundry stuff”

2 green pillowcases

an unopened bag of Trader Joe’s vegetable fried rice

a number 5 playing card

a prescription bottle for 1,000 mg of Vitamin B

a strand of fake ivy

a muffin tin

one silver high heel

a four-drawer white dresser

a ball of brown hair

an unopened package of bacon

a page of notes on “Intermediate Filaments”

3 pillows

a white board that said “Have Fun!” in blue block letters

1 lb. 14 oz. of performance protein powder

a gray bed frame

the top of a Dirt Devil vacuum cleaner

a white Sovereign Plush mattress

an empty iPad box

a metallic gold tablecloth

a bouquet of dried baby’s breath in a chardonnay bottle

a gray knit hat

an empty Chanel box

a postcard that said “You are more than enough” (“printed in Poland for Ikea”)

