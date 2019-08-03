Upper Darby police on Friday said they had located the teenage mother of a newborn baby girl found abandoned outside a stranger’s home earlier in the week.
“The juvenile was offered help and charges are pending,” the police department said on Twitter. 6ABC reported that the girl was 15 years old and a resident of the township.
The infant was found wrapped in a blanket in the 100 block of Englewood Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Terrell Phillips shared a video of the baby as he found her still in the blanket. Despite the sweltering midday heat, she did not appear to be in distress. “She was cool. She was quiet. She was chill,” Phillips told NBC10.
Under Pennsylvania state law, an unharmed newborn no older then 28 days can be given to a hospital or police without criminal liability.