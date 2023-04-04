Two children killed in Upper Darby rowhouse fire

Two children have died in an Upper Darby rowhouse fire that took minutes to contain, injuring their mother and two firefighters.

Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer told reporters the blaze began on the 300 block of Margate Road just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, and was spilling out of the second floor when crews arrived.

Sawyer said two children, whose names have not been released, were killed in the fire. Their mother sustained some injuries after escaping through a back window. She is currently being treated at a local hospital. Two firefighters were also injured. Their conditions were not released.

“Today is a sad day in the township,” said Sawyer.

Crews were able to contain the “fast moving, hot burning fire” in about 24 minutes, per Sawyer, who could not yet determine the cause of the blaze. He said firefighters made a “valiant effort” to save the two children who ultimately perished.

“These are things you don’t think naturally happen,” said Kyle Miller, who has lived on the same block of Margate Street for nine years. He said the incident has inspired him to review fire safety with his own family, including creating an escape route.

Miller described called the fire “heartbreaking,” especially since he noticed that same house host a barbecue a few days prior. He remembered the children frequently playing on the porch, “always joyful” and laughing.

Sawyer told NBC10 he heard a smoke alarm in the rowhouse’s basement, but noted that residents should make sure they have working alarms throughout their homes.

“My heart goes out to the family,” Sawyer said. “My heart goes out to our members and their families.”