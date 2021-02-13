A decade and a half later, I was teaching language arts at a middle school in Baltimore. My boyfriend at the time found the holiday commercial and arbitrary, so we had never celebrated. I wouldn’t have done anything at all, but I learned my lesson on Halloween. After school, the kids gathered in the cafeteria for an event organized by the math teachers. I watched them gape at a dry ice display and claw through slime to solve equations. Between the obstacles they faced at home and at school, my students struggled more often than not. But in the cafeteria that day, there was unimpeded joy. I learned not to let the next chance to celebrate pass me by.