A 59-year-old woman was identified by police as the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday night in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section.
Police responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the 2600 block of North 33rd Street and found Vera Coward on the floor in the vestibule area of a residence. Police transported Coward, who had been shot four times, to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:53 p.m.
Police detained a 65-year-old man at the scene for the investigation. No charges had been filed as of Friday evening.