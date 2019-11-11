Police are seeking a red car in the hit-and-run death of a 67-year-old Norristown man.
The victim, Samuel Jackson, reportedly was getting out of his own car on the 600 block of Astor Street about 6:25 p.m. Sunday when he was hit and fatally injured, police said.
Family members told TV news outlets that Jackson was a Marine Corps veteran who had served in Vietnam.
“This is our brother. He did not deserve this,” his sister, Peggy Jackson, said, in urging the driver to surrender. “Just to run somebody down and not stop to see if he was OK? Who does that?"
Police said the car that hit Jackson was red and possibly a Ford Focus.
Witnesses told police the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and the driver did not stop after striking the victim, police said.
Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.
Detectives are reviewing video from several sources in the area, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norristown Police detectives at 610-270-0977 or anonymously through the tip line at 610-278-TIPS and NPDTips@norristown.org., using the incident number 19-5120 as a reference.