Villanova University has curtailed its study abroad program in Italy, calling back its students studying in the European country as the coronavirus continues to spread there.
“Given the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases in Northern Italy, we have made the decision to bring home our students who are abroad in Italy," the school said in a statement Wednesday. “The University is in close contact with other study abroad programs in which Villanova students are participating and will determine appropriate responses to additional disruptions caused by the coronavirus.”
The announcement affects Villanova students studying in four areas of Italy, including nine students through a partnership program in Milan. Their classes were already canceled for the week, Villanova spokesperson Jonathan Gust previously told the Inquirer. The partnership program had advised the students to stay in their apartments for the week and made arrangements for online programming, he said.
Villanova also has 23 students in a program in Urbino, east of Florence, as well pupils in partnership programs in Rome and Florence, Gust said.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the virus at Villanova’s suburban Philadelphia campus, the university said.
The announcement comes a day after New York University canceled its classes in Florence, Italy, instead offering schooling online and urging students to leave the city.
Outside of Asia, Italy has reported the worst outbreak of coronavirus, with at least 325 cases and 10 deaths as of Wednesday, the New York Times reported. The Lombardy region in northern Italy, home to Milan, has been hit the hardest.
Villanova said it has an “emergency preparedness team” who are meeting regularly and reviewing information from outside experts to evaluate how coronavirus may affect students in Philadelphia and abroad.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.