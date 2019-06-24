Fulbrights are one of the most prestigious post baccalaureate awards in the country. Established in 1946 at the urging of U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright, they were designed to foster mutual understanding across partnering countries and the United States after World War II. They are sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, with more than 160 countries participating. The awards cover room and board; health benefits; a round-trip plane ticket, and, in some countries, partial tuition, research, and enrichment allowances.