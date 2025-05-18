Bucks County man arrested for killing his 25-year-old girlfriend

A Warminster man has been charged with killing his girlfriend of two years in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said Sunday.

Michael Dutkiewitcz, 26, shot 25-year-old Alyssa Rose Wiest just after midnight Sunday on the 200 block of Moorehead Avenue, authorities said. Wiest was found face down on the sidewalk, just a few doors down from her home, with gunshot wounds to her torso, according to a statement from Steele’s office. She was taken to Lankenau Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators found the door to Wiest’s home ajar, with blood both inside her home and along the sidewalk. Five projectiles were also found in the home and by her body, prosecutors said.

A neighbor saw Dutkiewicz standing by his silver Ford F-150 truck immediately after the shooting, before he drove from West Conshohocken into Conshohocken, according to license plate data. After a warrant was issued for his arrest, he turned himself in around noon Sunday, Steeke said.

Dutkiewicz has been charged with first-degree murder and related crimes and is being held without bail ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 27.