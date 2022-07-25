A water main break on a main thoroughfare in Bustleton caused heavy flooding Monday morning and shut down lanes on the busy street.

At around 6:40 a.m. Monday, the Philadelphia Water Department found a leak in the street on Roosevelt Boulevard, between Grant Avenue and Goodnaw Street, said Brian Rademaekers, department spokesperson. Crews on site identified a break on a 16-inch water main in the median that flooded the area with water.

Just after 7 a.m., crews were able to isolate the flow of water to the site of the leak, he said, adding that it was too early to tell the cause.

The inner lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are closed, also between Grant Avenue and Goodnaw Street. Northbound inner lanes are closed at Goodnaw Street and the southbound inner lanes are closed at Grant Avenue.

As of Monday morning, Rademaekers said that residents in the area had not been affected and there were not any customers without water.

But anyone who thinks their water is being affected is asked to call 215-685-6300.