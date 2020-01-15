The intersection of Third and Arch Streets in Old City will remain closed for two months because of repairs needed to fix a water main that broke last week, the Philadelphia Water Department announced Wednesday.
As a result, Third Street from Market to Race Streets and Arch Street from Second to Fourth Streets will be closed to vehicle traffic while the fixes are made, the agency said.
On Jan. 7 around 10 a.m., an 8-inch water main ruptured at Third and Arch, causing basement flooding in some nearby businesses. The intersection was shut down as were sections of Third and Arch leading to that location.
Last Friday, the Water Department posted a tweet saying that the intersection and the two blocks would remain closed to traffic because “infrastructure repair work may take between 2-4 weeks.”
In a news release Wednesday, the agency explained Peco was performing initial work “to provide safe access to our water main so we can make repairs.”
The Water Department will then replace approximately 20 feet of water main and also inspect the sewer for any needed repairs. After that, Peco will return along with Verizon to perform additional work.
“The area remains open to pedestrian and businesses are open while this work is taking place. We are working with the Old City District, businesses, and residents to minimize disruptions,” the agency said.
Seven years ago, water-main repairs on another stretch of Third Street in Old City, between Chestnut and Market, chased away motorists and pedestrians for more than a year, prompting some businesses to leave.