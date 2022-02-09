A water main break in the Kingsessing neighborhood Wednesday morning caused major flooding, with police advising people to stay away from the area.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the Philadelphia Water Department was notified of a water main break at 56th and Springfield Avenue, said department spokesperson Brian Rademaekers. A 48-inch water main broke at the intersection and crews were working to shut the main off, he said.

Police advise people stay outside of a four-block radius from the water main break. The water department is on their way to the scene, he said.

» READ MORE: A 130-year-old Philly water main broke in July, flooding Queen Village. Business owners are still waiting for repairs and repayment.

In aerial footage of the break, water could be seen gushing out from under the pavement at the intersection, flooding the streets and surrounding parked cars. The heavy streams of water had cracked the asphalt in several places on the street. Several residents came out onto their porches, surveying the damage as water rushed past them on the sidewalk.

The police’s 12th District will be relocating their operations, as there was no water as of 7:20 a.m., said Jessie.