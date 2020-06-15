Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said in an open letter earlier this month that the company condemns “all acts of racism, violence or injustice” and promises to “listen even more carefully to our Black associates to better understand our own issues and work together to solve them.” Wawa vowed to add more programs that support black communities and pledged $100,000 a year for the next several years to the National Urban League, a civil rights organization focused on economic equality for black and brown communities.