A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three masked men who robbed a Radnor Wawa at gunpoint early Monday, police said.

Surveillance video shows three men — two armed with handguns — enter the Wawa at 151 Sugartown Rd. about 3:10 a.m. Police said the robbers took money from the cash registers and a cash-drop box. Police did not say how much was taken.

Anyone with information can call Detective Jim Santoliquito at 610-688-5606 ext. 112 or dial 911.

The same Wawa was the scene of the fatal shooting in March of Stephanie Miller, allegedly by her former husband, Brian Kennedy, with an AR-15 rifle.

Armed Robbery - Wawa, 151 Sugartown Road, Wayne

$10,000 REWARD FOR INFORMATION THAT LEADS TO THE ARREST AND CONVICTION OF THE ACTORS. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jim Santoliqutio at 610-688-0503 ext. 112 or detectives@radnor.org.

Posted by Radnor Township Police Department on Monday, June 17, 2019