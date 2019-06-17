A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three masked men who robbed a Radnor Wawa at gunpoint early Monday, police said.
Surveillance video shows three men — two armed with handguns — enter the Wawa at 151 Sugartown Rd. about 3:10 a.m. Police said the robbers took money from the cash registers and a cash-drop box. Police did not say how much was taken.
Anyone with information can call Detective Jim Santoliquito at 610-688-5606 ext. 112 or dial 911.
The same Wawa was the scene of the fatal shooting in March of Stephanie Miller, allegedly by her former husband, Brian Kennedy, with an AR-15 rifle.