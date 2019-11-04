Developer Ken Weinstein plans two mid-rise office buildings on land he owns around the Wayne Junction train station in his next phase in a revitalization that has so far involved the restoration of existing structures.
The two new projects are a five-story building with 66,170 square feet of office and other commercial space at Wayne and Roberts Avenues, and a five-story, 40,000-square-foot building at 113-133 Berkeley St., near Greene Street, according to Weinstein’s Philly Office Retail LLC.
Both would rise on empty land beside existing buildings that Weinstein is renovating.
In all, Weinstein has completed or is in the process of completing renovations at eight buildings on streets west of Wayne Junction station and along Germantown Avenue to its north, encompassing 138,000 square feet, most of it commercial space.
Existing and upcoming tenants include FourFront LLC, a search-engine optimization company, and Deke’s Bar-B-Que, which will have a commissary kitchen for off-site food vending as well as a sit-in dining room at a former industrial building in the area.
Work on the new buildings is expected to take about 15 months, according to Philly Office Retail.