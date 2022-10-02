Among LGBTQ flags, rainbow face paint, signs, and cars honking in support, 500 people gathered at the Chester County History Center on Saturday to celebrate West Chester’s first OutFest.

For people like 16-year-old Oakley Yeingst, events like this make him feel as if his community is “a safe place” to be himself. That was not the sentiment he felt after the original West Chester OutFest was canceled after a council person reported receiving hate-filled comments.

“I felt horrible when the event was canceled,” said Yeingst. “We shouldn’t have to be put in danger for who we are or who we love.”

Six days after the event’s cancellation, Eddy Foster managed to revamp the OutFest, turning it into a march and rally that continued to celebrate National Coming Out Day while showing that West Chester’s LGBTQ community “will not take bigotry, because all communities are welcome here,” said Foster.

Although this was meant to be a smaller version of the original event, OutFest attendees managed to overboard the capacity of the room at the history center, leaving over 100 people waiting outside while the 13 guest speakers addressed the crowd. Ten people protested across from the building, with religious signs.

Among the event speakers were West Chester’s mayor, members of the West Chester Area School District Board, West Chester Alliance for Social Justice, Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell, and the Chester County recorder of deeds, among others.

But the hate messages had already left an impression in the community. “We are such a small town that presents as liberal, but we don’t see how people can be behind close doors,” said 25-year-old Chris Mancaruso. Despite the fear of repercussion, he and his friends still showed up to the event because, as his friend Katie Stecklair puts it, “We exist even if people want to tell us we can’t be here.”

After the rally concluded, allies and members of the LGBTQIA community marched 10 blocks from the Chester County History Center toward Split Rail Tavern to celebrate queer pride and watch local drag queens perform on stage.

Proceeds from the evening form the tavern event will go to the Trevor Project, an organization that focuses on suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth.