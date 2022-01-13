Four people, including a baby, were injured in a Gloucester County fire Thursday morning, according to reports.

Around 4 a.m., firefighters received a call for a fire at a house on Tatum Street in West Deptford, CBS3 reported. At least four people, including an infant, were taken to local hospitals, though it was not released how many injuries there were or if there were any fatalities, according to 6ABC.

One person is missing after the blaze that destroyed two homes, 6ABC reported.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire. The fire was put under control around 6:30 a.m., according to CBS3. The house was nearly completely destroyed, with the roof and much of the structure collapsed in on itself. A second home was also gutted by the fire, according to 6ABC.

Tom Dougherty, who lives two doors down from the house that caught fire, said it seemed the whole street was on fire when he rushed out of his home.

“My wife woke me up and said the house is on fire next door,” said Dougherty, who’s lived on Tatum Street for 25 years. “Everything was lit up on fire. The whole street was on fire. It seemed like it was everywhere.”

Firefighters continued to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.