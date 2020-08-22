A 25-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle that was driven from the scene Friday night in West Philadelphia, police said.
The woman was crossing from the east side of the 600 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway about 8:15 p.m. when she was hit by a northbound vehicle that failed to stop, police said. She was then hit by a second vehicle, which did stop.
She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m. The victim’s name was not released, and no other information was immediately available.