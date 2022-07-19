A 29-year-old woman was critically injured and two children also were hurt when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 9:50 p.m., the 29-year-old was walking north on 50th Street and had just crossed Haverford Avenue with another woman and that woman’s two children when the three victims were hit by a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan, that jumped the curb on the northwest corner of 50th and Haverford, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The 29-year-old, whose left leg severely injured, was transported by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Small said.

A 3-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister — children of the uninjured woman — also were hurt. The 3-year-old was taken by police to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and her older sister was taken by private vehicle to CHOP, Small said.

Both sisters were reported in stable condition.

The hit-and-run car had been traveling north on 49th Street, which runs diagonally into the intersection of 50th and Haverford, when it jumped the curb, Small said.

The car, which also knocked over a fire hydrant, was last seen heading west on Haverford.