A 16-year-old male was fatally wounded in a double shooting Friday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 8:20 p.m., the teen, who was not identified, was outside on the 5500 block of Market Street when he was shot repeatedly throughout the body. Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:49.

A 39-year-old man who was shot once in the right leg was taken by private vehicle to the same hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests, and no other details were available.