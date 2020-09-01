A 35-year-old man was killed and six other people — including a 5-year-old boy — injured in a multiple-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in the Overbrook Park section of West Philadelphia, police said.
The accident happened around 2 p.m. at Haverford Avenue and Rhoads Street, police said. A 2013 Ford was heading east on Haverford at high speed and struck a 2001 Honda that apparently attempted to pass around the Ford. The Honda, which also was moving at high speed, then crashed into several parked cars. The driver of the Ford fled the scene, police said.
The man suffering the fatal injury was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Medics took the boy to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
A 28-year-old woman also was taken to Jefferson and was listed in stable condition. Two men, ages 42 and 62, were taken to Lankenau Medical Center and also were reported in stable condition.
A 61-year-old woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Her condition was not available. An unidentified male was transported to Jefferson and was listed in stable condition.
No details of the accident were immediately released, and its cause was under investigation, police said.