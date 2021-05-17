A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the leg by a stray bullet Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia, police said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told TV news crews at the scene that around 3:40 p.m. on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue, the girl was playing outside with other children when gunfire erupted nearby.

Police responding to the scene took the girl to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The girl’s parents were seated in a vehicle that was struck in the windshield by gunfire, Outlaw said. The parents were not injured.

Outlaw reported no arrests.