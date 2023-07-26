A large sinkhole has opened in West Philadelphia, closing a street

A large sinkhole has closed a street in West Philadelphia while crews are investigating.

The city learned of the cave-in, located near 57th and Media Streets, before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, said Brian Rademaekers, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department. The residential 1400 block of N. 57th Street is closed while an investigation is ongoing, Rademaekers said.

The cause of the cave-in is unknown, Rademaekers said, and no water issues have been reported.