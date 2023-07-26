Skip to content
A large sinkhole has opened in West Philadelphia, closing a street

The cause of the cave-in is unknown, a water department spokesperson said.

Workers from the Philadelphia Water Department examine the sewage by washing down dyed water to see if there is a hole in the sewage pipe at the cross section of 57th and Media Street in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Workers from the Philadelphia Water Department examine the sewage by washing down dyed water to see if there is a hole in the sewage pipe at the cross section of 57th and Media Street in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.Read moreTyger Williams / Staff Photographer

The city learned of the cave-in, located near 57th and Media Streets, before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, said Brian Rademaekers, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department. The residential 1400 block of N. 57th Street is closed while an investigation is ongoing, Rademaekers said.

The cause of the cave-in is unknown, Rademaekers said, and no water issues have been reported.

