Four family members were found dead Sunday inside their West Whiteland Township home in what authorities say is likely a murder-suicide.
The West Whiteland Police Department said it was contacted around noon Sunday by a relative of the family who lives out of state. Police said the person told officers they had not been able to reach the family for several days.
Authorities said officers entered the family’s home on the 100 block of Mountain View Drive, near the Exton train station, and found all four members dead.
An initial investigation found the deaths were likely the result of a murder-suicide, police said, and there is no threat to the broader community.
The identity of the family was not immediately released. Nor was any additional information, including exactly how the victims and the alleged murderer were related.
West Whiteland police and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.
This is a developing story and will be updated.