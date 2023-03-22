Westampton schools closed for second day because of brushfire

The Westampton Township School District in Burlington County remained closed for a second day Wednesday while crews cleaned up from a weekend brushfire at nearby Rancocas State Park, Superintendent Jim DiDonato said.

Holly Hills Elementary, Westampton Intermediate, and Westampton Middle have been closed since Tuesday. Some students in the K-8 district were dismissed early Monday because of smoke in the buildings.

The wildfire broke out Sunday in the 1,252-acre park, which straddles Westampton and Hainesport. By Sunday night, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Westampton Township Emergency Services had the fire contained but cautioned that lingering smoke would likely hang over the area for several days until it rains. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a letter to parents and staff, DiDonato said smoke from smoldering trees continued to infiltrate some buildings, but there has been improvement. A company has been brought to the site to do heavy cleaning in the intermediate and middle schools, he said.

DiDonato said crews would continue using air filtration devices Wednesday to improve air quality and reduce the smoke smell in the schools. Air quality tests will be conducted to determine if the buildings are ready to reopen, he said.

“This is an unfortunate situation,” the superintendent wrote. “I am hopeful for school to resume on Thursday, March 23.”

All school activities are canceled during the closing, the superintendent said.

The closing is not expected to change the 2022-23 school calendar, unless closing lasts longer than expected. The district has two snow days in its calendar, which can be used to make up for the missed days.