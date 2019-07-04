Catch up. Because the soil is so warm, seeds are bursting out of the ground. Plant a last crop of vegetables like beans or squash, water well, and stand back! Wait four days and they’ll already be sprouting. Just make sure you plant a little deeper, and water the hole well before putting in the seeds. Then cover with soil and water again, lightly this time. And don’t be afraid to plant some last-minute tomatoes. Garden centers are practically giving them away, so grab a few, and just be sure to remove any fruit and flowers. Dig a deep-enough hole that you can plant them up to their necks, water the hole, plant, then water again. Assuming we’ll still have a warm September, you’ll be getting a beautiful crop while everybody else’s have peaked and passed on.