Play with new tools. This weekend I managed to wreak havoc on the weed-tree world with a tree puller, otherwise known as a tree wrench, uprooter, extractigator, or come-along stick. This is best described as a 4-foot bar with a wrench and a foot welded on, so that the wrench grabs the base of the tree, and the bar, resting on the foot as a fulcrum, provides enough leverage to pry the tree right up out of the ground. The harder you lean, the tighter it grabs the trunk. In an hour I was able to yank up a dozen of the trees that had insinuated themselves in my blackberry patch, including a 2-inch diameter Norway maple. As Archimedes once said, “Give me a place to stand and with a lever I will move the whole world.”