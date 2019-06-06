Recognize that some damage is OK. Recently a reader sent me pictures of his echinacea leaves with big chunks taken out of them. At first I thought slugs, but the damage was higher on the plants, and there were no visible slime trails (always my favorite!). Because the holes were rounded, I suspect leaf-cutter bees, Megachilidae. Smaller than bumblebees, they sit on the leaf and saw off a circle around themselves. Just as they’re about to fall through, they fly away with the chunk of leaf in their mouth, using the leaf to wrap their eggs, and packing their nests into holes wherever they can find space in logs and branches. It’s really kind of an amazing process, and it doesn’t seem to damage the flowers at all. If this is what you have, do some research and find out how you can encourage these gentle, native, solitary pollinators to move into your garden.