Stop freaking out over the spotted lanternfly. It is here, it is in all the counties — even Philadelphia — and it’s like some out-of-the-Bible plague. DO NOT panic, DO NOT CALL 911. They do not bite, they do not carry disease to humans. What they do is suck all the juices out of certain plants that are valuable to us. So DO squash them, DO suck them up in your Shop-Vac, and DO collect them in jars and drown them. Feel no guilt. My daughter was just a bridesmaid in a wedding and managed to kill five of them during the ceremony.