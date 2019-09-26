Plan a fall workday. My garden always looks bad in the summer because I spend so much time snooping in everyone else’s. Find an excuse to invite others over to help get things in order: “Dig and Divide” (dig perennials and take half home;) “Help me Kondo my shed and take home some garden tools” or even “Come revel in my pathetic garden and I will feed you beer and pizza!” These come-ons work even better if you have a garden buddy, and can spend one day in your garden and one in his or hers.