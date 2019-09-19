Once they are established, classic looks are rarely ever truly “in” and never really “out,” either. Short of declaring this modern farmhouse look a true “classic,” aspects of why it works come from timeless touches that show up repeatedly. Function and livability never goes out of style, and this blending of the industrial trend with a more rustic, vintage feeling that is easy to personalize. The modern farmhouse style definitely has some staying power, in part because of the classic colors. White walls will always look fresh. Black accents are always striking, bold, and dramatic. And gray as a go-to paint color might start to fade eventually, but it’s just paint. Pick a new color anytime you want for an instant update to your otherwise white kitchen!