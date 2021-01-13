A Plymouth Township man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after barricading himself inside his home for several hours.
Police were dispatched to a residence on Johnson Road just before 9 a.m. to serve a search warrant in connection with a series of armed robberies at gas stations in the Philadelphia region, as well as parts of New York state, according to township Police Chief John C. Myrsiades.
While serving the warrant, one of the home’s occupants, William Singletary III, 28, refused to cooperate with officers and ran back inside. He stayed there for hours, ignoring commands to come out.
Singletary, investigators later learned, was wanted in connection with a murder that took place in 2019 in Philadelphia. He later agreed to surrender after speaking with his brother, former Philadelphia Traffic Court Judge Willie Singletary.
The elder Singletary said his brother initially came out of the home when commanded by officers, but ran back inside after someone shot a rubber bullet at him. Fearing for his life, he stayed in the house until his brother was able to calm him down, with the assistance of negotiators at the scene, Singletary said.
Singletary III remained in custody late Wednesday at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, and will be transferred to Philadelphia in connection with the murder investigation.