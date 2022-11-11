Willingboro Township is renaming the Levitt Parkway as Veterans Parkway, rebuking a piece of institutional racism in the township’s past and honoring all veterans.

On Friday morning, the township is set to hold a renaming ceremony for the parkway. Originally, the parkway was named after developer William J. Levitt, who built and founded a community within Willingboro’s bounds named Levittown, after himself.

Levitt and the community’s private developers envisioned Levittown as an all-white enclave and developers refused to sell homes to Black families or allow Black residents.

Though the name of the community, Levittown, only stuck for four years, the exclusionary legacy of persisted until 1958, when late resident Rev. Willie R. James Sr. was refused a home and sued Levitt.

Ultimately, the state Supreme Court ruled in James’ favor. Levitt had agreed to integrate before the court ruling. Several Black families had moved into the community by the time the decision came down.

Over the years, Willingboro grew into a much more diverse community than what Levitt and developers had imagined. More than 68% of the town’s more than 31,000 residents identify as Black, according to the most Census data.

Yet, as the Philadelphia suburb grew more diverse and became a haven for Black families, the central artery still had Levitt’s name.

Over the summer, the Willingboro Township Council voted to change the parkway’s name to Veterans Parkway, Willingboro Township announced in a statement. That decision was then confirmed by the Burlington County Board of Commissioners since the parkway is a county road.

The renaming ceremony will come complete with fanfare and celebration, including a color guard troop, dancers, and Willingboro veterans marching along on a parade.

“We want to make sure that all veterans regardless of your gender, race, religion, are respected and treated as equal, and that we respect you because you have risked your lives and put your lives upfront for our safety as Americans.” Willingboro Township Councilmember Rebecca Perrone said in a statement. “We felt that it was the most fitting name to show honor and respect for all of our veterans.”