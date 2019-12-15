The National Weather Service says a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain could affect the Philadelphia region on Monday afternoon.
Lee Robertson, a meteorologist at the service’s Mount Holly office, said a winter weather advisory has been issued for Southeastern Pennsylvania and Central and Northern New Jersey starting at 1 p.m.
The storm will begin with snow, Robertson said, and accumulations could total an inch in Philadelphia, possibly more north and northwest of the city.
The advisory ends at 7 a.m. Tuesday, but the weather service said hazardous conditions could continue into the Tuesday morning commute.
Brad Rudolph, a PennDot spokesperson, said crews were to lay down a brine solution on expressways and highways before the bad weather moved in. He said he expects a full crew, approximately 170 trucks, to spread salt throughout Monday and into Tuesday. Motorists can download PennDot’s 511 app to stay up-to-date with weather and traffic alerts.
Also, commuters can sign up for SEPTA alerts by visiting its website.