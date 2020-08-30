The highly Instagrammable Wissahickon Valley Park, whose popularity long ago exceeded its parking capacity, this year has drawn more people, more cars, and more trash than ever before, as people seek refuge from the coronavirus and, often, a place to swim while city pools are closed. That’s collided with a sharply reduced presence by the Friends of the Wissahickon (FOW), which halted seasonal education staffing and volunteer work days due to the pandemic, executive director Ruffian Tittmann said. Fallout has included a “Bring Back Our Park Rangers” protest march by neighbors, and even a call by City Councilmember Curtis Jones to fill the park’s best-known water feature, Devil’s Pool, with rocks.