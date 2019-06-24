HARRISBURG — Public schools, state-run universities and community colleges all will receive millions more in state funding, but there will be no increase in the state’s long-stagnant minimum wage and counties will have to forgo a proposed cash boost to help buy new voting machines as part of a $34 billion state budget deal announced Monday.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled legislature said the compromise includes $160 million more in funding for K-12 education, an additional $50 million for special education, another $25 million for early childhood programs and an extra $25 million for a program that provides tax credits to businesses that donate money for scholarships to private schools for needy students.
It also would provide 2-percent increases in funding for the four state-related universities, including Temple, Penn State and Lincoln University; additional money for career and technical education; as well as a 2-percent funding bump for community colleges.
But the agreement, which still needs to be approved by both legislative chambers, contains few of Wolf’s legislative priorities. Most notably, he failed to win an increase in the state’s $7.25 minimum wage or legislative buy-in for an ambitious program to improve infrastructure and battle blight across the state.
Wolf also couldn’t persuade Republicans to approve a new fee on municipalities that fully rely on the Pennsylvania State Police for police coverage, or to sign off on $15 million more for counties to buy voting machines that produce paper-verifiable records.
And the GOP-led legislature also is poised to succeed in killing a cash-assistance program for Pennsylvania’s poorest residents.
Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott could not be reached for immediate comment.
Rep. Stan Saylor (R., York), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, praised the compromise, which does include placing aside more than $250 million for the state’s Rainy Day fund, its savings account.
“This product is a result of hard work,” Saylor told reporters after the proposed deal was approved Monday by the Appropriations Committee in a 27-9 vote.
Several Democrats decried what they called “a missed opportunity" to raise the minimum wage.
“I believe there is much good in this budget,” said Rep. Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery), the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.
But the failure to reach agreement on a minimum wage bump, he said, was “for many of us is a very hard pill to swallow.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.