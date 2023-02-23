A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in North Philadelphia after firing back at armed robbers, police said

A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in North Philadelphia early Thursday during a gunpoint robbery in which she shot back at and possibly wounded one of her assailants, police said.

Around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Philadelphia Police responded to the 5100 block of North 12th Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the woman, whose name was not released, on the street with gunshot wounds to her chest, police said.

She was pronounced dead minutes later at 1:51 a.m.

Police said the gunfire that claimed her life began with an armed robbery that escalated to a gunfight, police said. As the would-be robbers approached the woman, she shot at them, possibly striking one, police said.

A 15-year-old boy later arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his chest, arm, back and hand. The teen, whose name was not released, was transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and was “being guarded as a prisoner,” police said.

It was unclear whether police considered him a suspect in the woman’s death.

An hour before the woman was shot and killed, police said, a second person was killed in a shooting that similarly turned into a gun fight, police said.

Around 12:44 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting outside a bar on the 5300 block of Woodland Avenue in Kingsessing, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the remnants of a shooting and talked to a man who said he shot back at a woman who had fired at another man from a car, police said.

A woman arrived at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center shortly after in an Infiniti, with gunshot wounds to her chest and right forearm, police said. The woman, whose age and name were not released, was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m.

Police said a passenger in the rear seat of an Infiniti started arguing with a male pedestrian and during the argument, a woman in the car brandished a handgun and shot at him.

Another man, also on foot, shot at the woman to defend the other man, police said. The woman was driven to the hospital in the same Infiniti she shot from, police said.

No arrests were made and no motive was released. The man who shot the woman had a legally registered gun, police said. He and witnesses remained at the scene until police arrived.