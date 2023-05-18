A woman is dead after being hit by a truck on Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia

A woman was struck and killed by a truck Thursday morning at the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 9 a.m., the 52-year-old was hit by a tractor-trailer as she walked in front of a SEPTA bus she had been riding.

Police said the woman, whom they did not identify, walked into the path of the tractor-trailer as the traffic light changed from red to green. The truck, whose operator police did not identify, had been waiting in the lane to the left of the SEPTA bus.

The woman was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:18 a.m.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene, according to a police spokesperson. No arrests were made.

The area of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Broad Street draws foot traffic from surrounding shops, restaurants, and nearby Temple University, and has had a high concentration of collisions involving pedestrians. Along a corridor running from Willington Street and 10th Street, nearly a third of total crash injuries involve injuries to pedestrians and half of all serious or fatal collisions involve pedestrians, according to a city study on traffic safety.

City transit officials in recent years commissioned the study in an effort to reduce traffic deaths along the 12% of Philadelphia streets that account for 80% of its serious crashes, including the stretch of Cecil B. Moore.

Among a range of safety proposals was the suggestion to add three to seven seconds of extra time for pedestrians to cross intersections before vehicles, reducing collisions by up to 60%.

Other proposals, like adding pedestrian medians, reflective borders to traffic signals, and dedicated left-turn phases during green lights that would halt oncoming traffic, would also reduce crashes, the study said.

Together, those improvements would cost the city $4.15 million, the study said.