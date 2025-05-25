Wife fatally shoots husband as he forced his way into a home they shared until recently, Philly police said

A woman shot and killed her husband in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section early Sunday morning after he forced his way into the house they recently shared, police said.

Right before 12:30 a.m., police responded to a call about a “person with a gun” on the 4400 block of Cottman Avenue. There, they found the woman and her wounded 38-year-old husband.

According to police, the woman told officers that her husband had returned home, kicking in both the front and back door and forcibly making his way inside the house, after leaving about a week ago. Threats soon followed, prompting her to grab a handgun and fire, striking him once in the upper right shoulder, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel less than 10 minutes after police arrived. The shooting is currently being investigated as a domestic violence incident, police said.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday afternoon.

In Pennsylvania, 119 people lost their lives to domestic violence in 2023 alone, including 50 perpetrator deaths, according to the Pennsylvania coalition against domestic violence.

If you or anyone you know is going through domestic violence help is available. Call the Philadelphia Domestic Violence line 24/7 at 1-866-723-3014.