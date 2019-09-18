A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday night in the city’s Overbrook section while an infant boy in a nearby bed was unhurt, police said.
The boy, believed to be about 5 or 6 months old, had some blood on his clothing so he was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to be examined as a precaution, Chief Inspector Scott Small said in an interview.
Just after 8 p.m., police and medics responded to a report of shooting inside a rooming house in the 5400 block of Stewart Street and found the woman lying on floor of a second-floor rear bedroom with a gunshot wound next to her mouth, Small said.
Police carried the woman, who was bleeding heavily, down the stairs to an awaiting medic unit. She was taken to Lankenau Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 8:23.
The woman had been living in the rooming house for only a week or two, according to other residents, Small said. The residents said the woman was the boy’s mother.
The residents told police they heard an argument between the woman and an unidentified man. Police found a spent shell casing in the hallway outside the rear bedroom, Small said. The man ran down the stairs and out of the rooming house, possibly heading north on 55th Street.