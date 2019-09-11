A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Tuesday night, possibly by a stray gunfire, police said.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that the victim was shooting on the stoop of her house on the on the 2500 block of North Ninth Street about 9:25 p.m. when multiple gunshots sounded and she collapsed.
Police took the woman, who had been shot in the head, to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:46 p.m.
Police found shell casings from two different handguns some distance away at Huntington Street and Small said investigators were not sure the victim “was the intended target or struck by stray gunfire."
Hours later, police said Wednesday morning that a 54-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the shoulder in the same shooting and was in stable condition. Police did not say where the man was in relation to the homicide victim when he was hit.