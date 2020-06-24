Upper Darby police Wednesday confirmed that the woman whose remains were found in a suitcase in Kensington this month is Sabrina DuBose, 25, of Haverford.
Police are expected to release details about DuBose’s death during an afternoon news conference at Upper Darby police headquarters on West Chester Pike, a department spokesperson said.
The remains were found June 11 inside a suitcase dumped on a Kensington street, Philadelphia police said. They said the then unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene, near Kensington and Allegheny Avenues, shortly before 10 a.m.
Officials had said she appeared to be white, but could specify little else. DuBose is actually African American.
Police did not have an immediate cause of death, but had called the death suspicious.
This is a developing story.