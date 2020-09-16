A contractor was fatally struck by a road roller this morning while working on a project in Delaware County, officials said.
The incident occurred while the contractor was working on a project for Ridley Park Borough at the 400 block of Free Street near the Ridley Park Middle School, Ridley Park Police Department Chief Robert M. Frazier said in a statement.
The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation, Frazier said.
Police have not yet released the victim’s identity or other information about the incident.