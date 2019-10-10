Vassel, a New York City native, said she remembered thinking in 1989 that something was amiss when the teenagers who would become the Central Park Five were arrested. The five — Richardson, Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Antron McCray — were found guilty on some of the charges in 1990 trials and spent between six and 13 years in detention centers and prisons. Their sentences were later vacated, and the men reached a $41 million settlement with the city.