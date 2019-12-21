Police said Friday they had a suspect in custody in the hit-and-run death of an 82-year-old woman in Northeast Philadelphia earlier this month.
Yulia Sherman was crossing Bustleton Avenue at a traffic light at Leo Mall Drive around 6 p.m. Dec. 12 when she was struck by what investigators believed was an SUV.
Sherman, who had just finished shopping at the NetCost Market and was heading home to nearby Byberry Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not immediately identify the suspect on Friday or release any other details.
Sherman immigrated in 1978 from the Soviet Union and opened a market and restaurant in the Northeast. She had two children and five grandchildren.