Mark Ingerman, husband to Alla Sherman, daughter to Yulia Sherman, 82, speaks to press about the hit and run and asks of anyone in the area that has any information to help them find the person responsible for the hit and run on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Yulia was struck while pushing a cart full of groceries as she was walking in the crosswalk on Leo Mall Drive to go home. "The community knows her for many, many years," Ingerman said. "She would build people up and that's the kind of soul she was, thats the kind of woman she was. She was the backbone."